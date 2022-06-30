Last Updated:

Mahesh Jethmalani Explains Next Course Of Action In Maharashtra As Uddhav Steps Down As CM

Supreme Court Advocate, Eknath Shinde legal team member & RS MP Mahesh Jethmalani unravelled what happens next in Maharashtra now that the CM has resigned.

As the political drama in Maharashtra reached its peak with the resignation of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Senior Supreme Court Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani spoke to Republic Media Network on June 29, Wednesday. Speaking to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Jethmalani opined how it was an 'exercise in futility, a waste of public's time and money'. 

Talking about the next course of action, Jethmalani said, "The first angle everyone should focus on and be concerned about is really the formation of the government. That is a dire necessity, that has been hanging for a long time."

Floor test 'redundant'

During the exclusive conversation, Jethmalani revealed that the Floor Test that was scheduled to take place on June 30 has become 'redundant'. "The floor test is to test the majority of the incumbent government. When it comes to clout, and the Governor feels that there is a need that the Government must establish its majority, and so the floor test is held. But now that the Chief Minister has only resigned, whose majority in the House are we going to test?"

"Now, the task of the Governor is to find that person which commands the majority of legislatures in the House, and give him some time to prove his majority in the house," Jethmalani said. 

'Fadnavis will claim power'

On being asked, who as per him, would that person be, Jethmalani said, "I think Mr Fadnavis is going to make the claim...his is the largest party...total strength is 113 and with 8-9 independents. Also, with the support of the Eknath Shinde camp, he can come to power."

Coming to disqualification of the Eknath Shinde group, Jethmalani said, "Disqualification is an intra-party battle which has now, lost its significance since the Shiv Sena is not in power. Uddhav Thackeray is not the Chief Minister anymore. The battle now will not be that of disqualification under the 10th schedule.''

''Now, a new government will come into power and elect a new Speaker... The existing Speaker who had issued notice to Eknath Shinde's supporters--16 of them--has now fallen on the wayside,'' Jethmalani further said.

