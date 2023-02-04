Mahesh Jethmalani Lashes Out At Cong Over Its Silence On 'controversial' MoU With China

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Jethmalani hit out at the Congress over its silence on the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) it signed with China in 2008. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on ‘Nation Wants to Know’, Jethmalani termed the MoU a “controversial document” and said that it must not be treated as a private affair.

He agreed that details of the document need to be declassified, and revealed why the BJP is not taking a full-fledged approach against the Congress over the issue. Agreeing that it seems that the BJP is using the issues as a little “prick” or nudge instead of going all out, the BJP MP said: “It certainly seems that way. But the BJP government may have other considerations, matters which may not be mentionable in the public realm.”

“They may have other considerations at the moment, they may be deliberately holding back, they may be waiting for an opportune moment, I don’t know,” he said, adding that he is “only an MP who is red-flagging issues which the people should know.” The MP also labelled China as an “enemy country” and the Congress as a leading opposition party that is making “pro-China voices.”

Discussing the BBC controversy, he also shed light on how there is a significant amount of evidence about the broadcaster’s financial interlocking being tied to the Congress. This isn’t the first time that Jethmalani has slammed the opposition party over its ulterior associations with China. Earlier in December, he tweeted about the Congress “greedily” taking charity from the Chinese government.

Jethmalani calls upon Rahul Gandhi to disclose details of 2008 MoU

“On Tawang, Rahul Gandhi claims that the Indian army was thrashed and India is unprepared for war with China, while he and Sonia conceal the 2008 MOU they signed with the CCCP and greedily accept charity from the Chinese govt.India’s Judases selling her for some pieces of silver?” Jethmalani had tweeted.

He had urged the Congress party to come clean about the details of the 2008 MoU. “I call upon Rahul Gandhi today to disclose in public the 2008 MoU he so shamelessly signed with the Communist Party of China. What are its terms, what are the obligations of the Congress party towards the Communist Party of China, and what has the CPR promised in return in consideration of the obligations?" he had told Republic TV.

On August 7, 2008, Congress-led party in the Centre and the Communist Party of China (CPC) signed a deal in Beijing, agreeing to cooperate, seek each other’s advice on crucial issues, and exchange vital information.

The agreement was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi and Xi Jinping, who was then the vice-president of China. Prior to signing the document, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had held talks with Jinping and other top officials of the CCP