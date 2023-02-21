Mahesh Jethmalani Links Opposition To Money Laundering In Response To Kapil Sibal's Tweet

BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani responded to Kapil Sibal's tweet wherein the latter alleged that the Central government is misusing Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target opposition governments. Sibal, also a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted that the ED is the government's "valentine" and that it is being used to target governments in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Delhi. "Do we see a pattern?" he questioned.

— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 21, 2023

Reacting to Sibal's tweet, Jethmalani wrote, "Yes we do. The Opposition and money laundering have a long and inextricable relationship," with #Indiaagainstcorruption. In another tweet last week, Sibal had accused the Centre of "targeting" George Soros, who talked about hoping for a "democratic revival" in India; the BBC, which stoked a controversy with a docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2002 Gujarat riots and even the Supreme Court.

— Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) February 21, 2023

Chattisgarh latest "target" of ED

The ED raided 14 locations in Chhattisgarh on Monday over money laundering being carried out under the alleged coal levy scam. Opposition parties, primarily Congress strongly opposed the raids as some of the premises belong to two Congress MLAs, one party spokesperson and the treasurer. According to ED, around Rs 60-70 crore has been diverted to party funds and individual MLAs under the alleged scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 crore was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel allegedly involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.

In response to the raids, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "BJP is frustrated with the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the truth of Adani being exposed, this raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win." The central agency is also conducting searches in Delhi for the alleged liquor scam which allegedly involves high-profile people including those from the government.