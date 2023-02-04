BJP leader Mahesh Jethmalani lashed out at the fellow member of Rajya Sabha and Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh for “promoting Chinese interests”. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on ‘Nation Wants to Know’, the son of former Law and Justice Minister, Ram Jethmalani, hit out at Jairam Ramesh over his alleged involvement with the Chinese telecom company Huawei and called the Congress party leader a “Chinese pet".

“I have given a history of Jairam Ramesh’s pro-Chinese stance, and the extent to which he has gone to promote Chinese Interests,” Jethmalani asserted on Saturday. He then went on to accuse the Congress party leader of promoting the interests of the Chinese tech giant Huawei, when he was the environment minister. “You have seen how the completely sinister nature of Huawei in many countries, when he was environment minister, he was repeatedly trying to promote the interest and let the government expand the… activities,” Jethmalani exclaimed.

“Now please tell me, when you have home security… when you have home ministry’s objections to Huawei expanding their activities in India, what on earth…The onus is not on me, the onus is on Jairam Ramesh, why were you promoting the interests and asking for the expansion of its activities in this country over the home ministry under your UPA government?” he added.

‘Jairam Ramesh a Chinese Pet’, says Jethmalani

The BJP leader further talked about how then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh urged Jairam Ramesh to maintain caution. “Is it not a fact, that it so irritated the then UPA Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, that he called you and admonished you, and then you meekly gave up advocating those interests?”, Jethmalani asserted. The BJP leader then called the Congress MP a “Chinese pet” and a “Chinese mouthpiece”. “I have called him a Chinese mouthpiece and I have called him a Chinese pet, that China loves him and still continues to love him and he still continues to love China cannot be denied,” the BJP MP said.

The renowned lawyer made similar assertions last month on Twitter when he accused Jairam Ramesh of “lobbying for Chinese telecom co Huawei”. “Since 2005 #JairamRamesh has been lobbying for Chinese telecom co Huawei’s activities in India (see below excerpts from his book) Huawei has been banned in several countries as a security threat. Jairam now questions GOIs China stand. It behoves him to disclose his Huawei links,” Jethmalani wrote on Twitter on January 24.