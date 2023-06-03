Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday, June 3, hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his assertion that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is a completely secular party. Rahul Gandhi said this during an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday, June 1.

Lashing out at Gandhi, Jethmalani said, “Rahul Gandhi is either naive, intellectually challenged or politically dishonest. The English definition of the word ‘secular’ is not connected with religious or spiritual matters. Therefore, any party which defines itself in terms of a religion or a religious community cannot be secular but proclaims itself as communal or sectarian. A party styling itself as India Union Muslim League or the All India Muslim League is explicitly non-secular if its manifesto proclaims the sectarian goals.”

Rahul’s comment draws sharp criticism from BJP

The BJP reacted vehemently to Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is a completely secular organisation, asserting that the Kerala party is motivated by the same ideology as Mohammad Ali Jinnah's All India Muslim League.

"These are the same people who had stayed back after partition. They formed the Muslim League here after partition and became MPs. They advocated for Sharia law, wanted separate seats reserved for Muslims. They are the same people who are part of the same Muslim League. It is Rahul Gandhi and the Congress that sees Hindu terrorism but feel Muslim League is secular," Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated.

Anurag Thakur asserted that the former Congress president had to back groups like the Muslim Brotherhood—a radical group outlawed in several nations—and the Muslim League because, after losing the seat in Amethi, he had to contest in Wayanad, a Muslim-majority district.

Gandhi said to reporters in Washington on a US trip that the Muslim League is a completely secular party with nothing anti-secular about it. He was responding to a query regarding his party’s alliance with Muslim League in Kerala.

"Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League..." Rahul Gandhi said when asked about Congress’ alliance with IUML in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day trip to the US, and is visiting three different cities. During this time, the Congress scion will have conversations and meet with civil society organisations, students, and professionals in the technology industry. However, the disqualified Wayanad MP persisted in making contentious remarks against Prime Minister Modi and the government on a number of his interactions at Stanford University in California.

On May 31, he remarked at his 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, "In India, we grew up with people of different languages, different religions. And that is what is being attacked. The tradition in India, of people like Gandhi Ji and Guru Nanak Ji, has been that you should not be under the impression of knowing everything. It is a 'disease' that some groups of India think that they know everything. Even if they have a conversation with God, they might explain to him."