Mahesh Jethmalani Slams Jairam Ramesh; Says Congress Leader Lobbied For China Telecom Firm

Rajya Sabha and Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Tuesday, January 24, reiterated his allegations of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's links with China. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Jethmalani made a huge revelation and claimed that he has more proof to expose the Congress leader.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani said, “I believe there is much more to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the fact that Jairam Ramesh is spearheading it and I believe it raises eyebrows, he himself has to answer a lot of questions.”

On being questioned about his statement that Jairam was lobbying for Chinese company Huawei, the BJP MP said, "Starting from 2005, putting excerpts from his book, he was asking for an expansion of Chinese activity despite the fact that the Home Ministry under the UPA regime was objecting and restricting to Huawei’s entry into India on the grounds of security issues.”

“In fact, he also ridiculed the objections of the ministries and the word he used in his book was paranoid. As far as from the earliest time that I was able to trace his links was 2005 when he published his book, ever since then his association continued with China and Chinese companies,” Jethmalani added.

“I will slowly make public more details regarding the matter. I am waiting for Jairam Ramesh’s reaction on this,” Jethmalani said after presenting uncomfortable facts about the senior Congress leader.

Mahesh Jethmalani reiterates China link accusations

After the Congress party leaders questioned the Indian Armed Forces for the 2016 surgical strikes, BJP MP Mahesh shared the experts of Jairam Ramesh’s book and lambasted the Congress leader for his alleged links with China. Notably, Jethmalani has earlier as well accused Ramesh of having links with the Chinese companies.

Sharing excerpts of Jairam Ramesh’s book, Jethmalani took to Twitter and wrote, “Since 2005 Jairam Ramesh has been lobbying for Chinese telecom company Huawei’s activities in India (see below excerpts from his book). Huawei has been banned in several countries as a security threat. Jairam now questions GOIs China stand. It behoves him to disclose his Huawei links.”