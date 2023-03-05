Mahesh Jethmalani Takes On Congress; Digs At Jairam Ramesh For 'lobbying' For China

BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani slammed Congress leaders Jairam Ramesha and Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for lobbying for the participation of Chinese companies in India's telecom and dam-building sectors.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Presume credit for this recent realisation by Rahul of the nature of the Chinese corporation goes to current mentor Jairam, take it when Jairam was lobbying for the participation of Chinese Companies in our telecom and dam building sectors he knew it was the Chinese state he was inviting?"

Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University

The comments by the BJP leader came after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday shared about Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom where he spoke about how nations like India should ramp up production mechanisms and also China working with a state-controlled corporation system.

Ramesh said, "Rahul Gandhi clearly defines in his Cambridge lecture the key differences between a state-controlled corporation system as there is in China and the pressing need for democratic nations like India to ramp up production mechanisms-the intricacies of which are lost on the BJP."