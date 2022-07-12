Mahua Moitra Attacks Centre Over National Emblem; BJP Says 'she Wants To Divert Attention'

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra made yet another controversial statement, this time, over the National Emblem on the new Parliament building, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Tuesday lambasted the TMC MP, stating that she made this statement just to get away with her controversial remark on Goddess Kaali.

Nalin Kohli said, "When the honourable Prime Minister had spoken about the need for a new Parliament building, opposition parties had condemned it. They had criticised it. Now, when there is a government programme in which the honourable Prime Minister unveils, and there is the installation of the national emblem, they again criticise it." "But what is surprising to note is that Mahua Moitra is one of them who is criticising it. And it seems very evident that she wants the attention of the media and people to move away from her rather regrettable and condemnable comments on Maa Kali, which have obviously caused a lot of anguish to the people of Bengal, to the people of India and all Maa Kali bhakts in the world," he added.

TMC's Mahua Moitra criticises Centre over National Emblem

A while ago, the TMC MP took a dig at the National Emblem on the new Parliament building, and tweeted, "Truth be told, transition from Satyameva Jayate to Singhameva Jayate has long been completed in spirit."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. According to senior officials, the cast is built of bronze and has a total weight of 9,500 kg. The National Emblem's height is 6.5 metres and it has been placed at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building. Over 100 artisans from various parts of the country tirelessly worked on the design, crafting and casting of the emblem for over six months to bring out the quality that could be seen in the final installation.

The installation itself was a challenge as it was 32 meters above upper ground level. Giving wings to the ambition of creating such an expression of the State emblem needed dedication, meticulous supervision, and skilful installation – all depicting various elements of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. When it is seated at the top of the temple of our democracy – the Parliament building, it truly represents the paradigm of "for the people, by the people."