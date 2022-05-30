Mahua Moitra Calls For Regulating 10-min Delivery Services; To Raise Issue In Parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP, Mahua Moitra, on Sunday, outlined the need to regulate or outlaw 10-minute food delivery services, stating that it may lead to traffic violations and accidents by incentivising delivery executives for overspeeding. The TMC MP said that 10-minutes deliveries coul put lives at risk.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter, Moitra wrote, “10-minute deliveries need to be regulated/outlawed. No civilised society can be incentivising delivery executives to break traffic rules & put their own & others’ lives at risk. All for a quicker pizza. Am going to raise this in parliament. (sic)”

10 minute deliveries need to be regulated/outlawed.

No civilised society can be incentivising delivery executives to break traffic rules & put own & other’s lives at risk. All for a quicker pizza.



Am going to raise this in parliament. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 29, 2022

Notably, 10-minute food and grocery delivery services have gained prominence in the last couple of months after several companies introduced the same. However, the service has been the subject of numerous debates and inquiries.

The 10-minutes delivery notion picked popularity after Zomato, in March 2022, announced it would be delivering food in specific locations within 10 minutes. The announcement had raised a storm on the internet with netizens questioning the food delivery aggregator.

The concerns raised online had prompted Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal to issue a clarification. He said that the 10-minute service is safe for delivery partners, adding that the 10-minute delivery service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only."

Hello twitter, good morning :)



I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.



This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D



(1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTf pic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

The Zomato CEO also explained that there won’t be any penalties for late deliveries and drivers won’t get incentives for on-time deliveries. Also, the company doesn’t update the drivers about promised delivery time.

Besides food delivery in 10 minutes, several companies in India are offering 10-minute grocery delivery. From time and again, many users have called out such brands, saying that they can wait for their grocery orders.

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Grofers, on 28 August 2021, through his Twitter account, clarified the process of the 10-minute delivery service after recieving backlash. "Customers are within 2 kilometres of their partner stores," he clarified.

"Our stores are so densely located that we can deliver 90% of the orders within 15 minutes even if our riders drove under 10 kmph," Dhindsa informed.