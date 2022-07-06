Last Updated:

Mahua Moitra Faces Police Case Amid Huge Row Over 'Kaali' Remark; TMC MP Remains Defiant

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra courted controversy on Tuesday after she termed Goddess Kaali a "meat-eating, alcohol-accepting" goddess.

Gloria Methri

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra courted controversy on Tuesday after she termed Goddess Kaali a "meat-eating, alcohol-accepting" goddess. The remarks triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with her own party distancing from her comment and condemning it.

In added trouble, a police complaint was filed by BJP leader Jitendra Singh over Moitra's comments. Despite widespread condemnation, the TMC leader remained defiant on Wednesday, saying "I am a Kali worshipper and not afraid of anything."

"Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces," Moitra said in a tweet, amid uproar over her remarks. 

Mahua Moitra puts TMC in a spot with 'Kaali' remark

While taking part in a media conclave in Kolkata, the TMC MP had said it is up to individuals how they view their gods. She was responding to a controversial poster of a documentary 'Kaali' in which the goddess was seen smoking a cigarette with an LGBTQ flag in the background.

“If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous,” said Moitra.

"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith, you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom,” she said further.

Mahua Moitra's comment drew flak from the BJP leaders who are demanding immediate action against the TMC MP. On Tuesday itself, the Trinamool Congress condemned her statement and said Mahua's comments were in her personal capacity without any endorsement from the party.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP leaders said only dissociating from the comment is not sufficient and called for legal action or suspension from the party.

As BJP held protests against the TMC leader on Wednesday, Mahua Moitra unfollowed the Twitter account of the Trinamool Congress.

