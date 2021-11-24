Mahua Moitra Questions Allahabad, Bombay HCs Over POCSO Verdicts; Says 'don’t Dilute Law'

Implying that High Courts are 'diluting' the severity of 'vilest crimes' against children, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Kirshnanagar in West Bengal, Mahua Moitra criticised verdicts of two courts. Referring to the recent POCSO-related order passed by the Allahabad High Court and Bombay High Court's skin-to-skin judgement, Moitra pressed High Courts to brace up and note the gravity in such crimes.

Taking to Twitter, the member of Lok Sabha shared, "Oral sex doesn’t fall under ‘aggravated sexual assault’ in POCSO, says Allahabad HC after Bombay HC shockingly said skin to skin contact necessary for POCSO offence. Wake up High Courts- POCSO meant to save kids from vilest crimes. Don’t dilute it."

Wake up High Courts- POCSO meant to save kids from vilest crimes. Don’t dilute it. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 23, 2021

Allahabad HC lowers punishment of convict guilty of performing oral sex on 10-year-old

Allahabad High Court on November 20 reduced the sentence and penalty imposed by the Special Sessions court on a convict, Sonu Kushwaha, who is guilty of coercing a 10-year-old minor to perform oral sex in lieu of Rs 20. Stating that the crime committed is 'less serious' in nature, Allahabad HC lowered Kushwaha's punishment from 10 years to 7 years.

A single bench of Justice Anil Kumar Ojha was examining whether inserting the penis into the mouth of the victim and discharging semen therein, will fall under the purview of Section 5/6 (Whoever commits aggravated penetrative sexual assault) or Section 9/10 (Whoever commits sexual assault on a child below 12 years of age) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Allahabad HC orally observed, "...it is clear that offence committed by appellant neither falls under Section 5/6 of POCSO Act nor under Section 9(M) of POCSO Act because there is penetrative sexual assault in the present case as the appellant has put his penis into the mouth of the victim. Putting a penis into the mouth does not fall in the category of aggravated sexual assault or sexual assault. It comes into the category of penetrative sexual assault which is punishable under Section 4 of the POCSO Act."

SC overturns Bombay High Court's skin-to-skin judgement

The Supreme Court set aside the controversial Bombay High Court's (Nagpur Bench) order. While upholding the trial court's verdict of convicting the accused, Satish, the Apex Court held that the main ingredient of Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 is sexual intent and not skin to skin contact.

In the case at hand, Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Bombay HC (Nagpur Bench) held that groping a minor's breasts without the element of skin touching cannot be deemed as sexual assault as defined under the Act and the misdeed would conclude as molestation. The Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal, along with the National Commission for Women (NCW) had challenged the order before the Apex Court on the account of setting a 'dangerous precedent.

Image: PTI