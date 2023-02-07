Mahua Moitra Uses 'objectionable Word' In Parliament; Shares Video For 'Monkey Brigade'

Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra faced the heat on Tuesday, February 7, for the usage of certain 'objectionable words' in the Lower House of Parliament. Moitra was recorded on a microphone, using the objectionable word in the midst of the TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu's address in the Lok Sabha.

"Nothing will be going on record. Some very harsh and offensive words have been used. I would ask the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to talk to the party (TMC)," Bhartruhari Mahtab, standing in for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, said.

The word was allegedly used for BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, which triggered a reaction from the MPs of the saffron party. Moitra later apologised for her language, but the incident was reported to TMC's Sudeep Banerjee by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi, a senior leader of the BJP, had said that he would bring the matter to the notice of the leader of the TMC in the Lol Sabha and ask them to apologise. He had, however, said, "If she does not apologise, it's her culture.'

'Monkey brigade out in full force...'

Later in the evening, Mahua Moitra uploaded a 3.33-minute-long clip of her address, saying, "Please watch … monkey brigade out in full force to shut me up."

While participating in the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha, Moitra, without naming Adani, said that a famous person whose name starts with 'A' and ends with 'I' and is not Advani, who stinks of crony capitalism, had duped everyone.

Moitra brought two birthday caps to the House to press her argument that the businessman being most talked about had "topi-pehnau-ed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Honorable Prime Minister this man, Mr A, has topi-pehnau-ed (duped) you; he travels with you, with your delegation. He meets heads of states on their visits to India...he makes it appear to the world that he is remote control behind the prime minister," she alleged, demanding that an enquiry be ordered against the activities of the Adani group.