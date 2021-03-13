'Maintain Political Neutrality': WB Guv Sends Message To CM Mamata Amid Row Over Attack

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged the Mamata Banerjee-led state government and police to maintain 'political neutrality' in the run-up to the assembly elections. The governor also called upon the Chief Minister and the West Bengal Police to work in tandem to ensure a 'peaceful environment' that was necessary for free and fair elections in the state.

Notably, the Governor's message comes amid the ruckus created by the ruling Trinamool Congress over the alleged 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee earlier this week. Even during the Governor's visit to Mamata at the SSKM hospital, TMC workers had raised 'Go Back Governor' slogans and hurled shoes at him.

ECI finds attack report 'sketchy'

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 men during which she sustained a leg injury. Later, state-run SSKM hospital had said that Mamata had suffered 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder. While there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack that took place in Birulia Bazar, Mamata was discharged yesterday and was seen being rolled out in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, amid this, a TMC delegation comprising of Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Dastidar, Pratima Mondal, and Santanu Sen reached the EC claiming that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP to take the life of the Chief Minister.

The ECI on the other hand found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack 'sketchy'."The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," an ECI official told PTI.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.