'Maintained Peace For 15 Years': Congress Slams Kejriwal, MHA Over Jahangirpuri Violence

Delhi Congress President Anil Choudhary slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led government over the violence that broke out when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Jahangirpuri. The Congress leader stated that both the Delhi government and the Central government have failed to maintain a law and order situation in the national capital.

Anil Choudhary said, "Many religious processions are going on which are resulting in violence. Home Minister should be asked why such incidents are happening. Why is Kejriwal not doing anything?"

He stressed that the Congress party ruled Delhi for almost 15 years and peace was maintained during that time.

While condemning the stone-pelting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he tweeted.

Violence breaks out in Jahangirpuri

On April 16, clashes broke out around 5.30 pm between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession and since then both have blamed each other for the violence. After videos started circulating on social media, the sequence of events was muddled suggesting various versions and events.

As per the latest updates, fourteen people have been arrested in connection with violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani had said nine people were arrested and nine others injured in clashes between two communities.

According to the FIR, 40-50 rounds of tear gas were shelled to bring the situation in Jahangirpuri under control. It further states that Sub Inspector Meda Lal Meena suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm in a case of private firing.

On Saturday, after the clash was reported, the police rushed to the spot and collected mobile videos and CCTV footage of the attack to further use them as electronic evidence concerning the case. These would also help the police identify the culprits responsible for the incident.

Following the clashes, the area remains heavily guarded with heavy police deployment.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

