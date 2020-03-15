Maj Gaurav Arya Slams Pak's Kashmir Mention, Says 'it Doesn't Care About Its Own Citizens'

On Sunday, Republic TV’s Consulting Editor Major Gaurav Arya slammed Pakistan’s attempt to rake up the Kashmir issue at the SAARC conference on COVID-19. He highlighted the irony of Pakistan showcasing its concern for Kashmir when it had ignored the plights of its own citizens stuck in Wuhan, Iran, and Europe. Moreover, he observed that Kashmir was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s existence. Major Arya also stressed that the common person in Kashmir had nothing to do with Pakistan.

Major Gaurav Arya remarked, “See Pakistan does not care about its citizens. They are stuck in Wuhan for a long time. They are stuck in Iran for a long time. They are stuck all over Europe. Pakistan has not brought anybody back. Pakistan’s single focus has always been Kashmir. It uses every single international platform- big or small whether it is the SAARC video conference which is started by Prime Minister Modi or the Union Nations, it has to bring up Kashmir. Kashmir is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s existence and their foreign policy. We should have seen this coming a while ago. What is the point of talking to Pakistan on coronavirus? They are not bringing back their own people. This country has disowned its own citizenry. And now this country says that we are worried about Kashmir. So, this is Pakistan’s character all along.”

He added, “There was a time when there was a section of society in Kashmir who had a great deal of hope from Pakistan. But today, no one really cares about Pakistan. People in Kashmir are getting along with their lives. And it is only a very small community of the Hurriyat because they are sponsored and funded by Pakistan- the people who are saying Pakistan Zindabad in Kashmir. The common person in Kashmir has nothing to do with Pakistan.”

'Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir must be lifted'

Instead of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza took part in the SAARC conference. The latter expressed concern over the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, he called for the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir to be immediately lifted in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Dr Zafar Mirza remarked, "We hope that during this COVID-19 our member countries will provide access to all the regions. In this regard, it is a matter of concern that COVID-19 has reported from Jammu and Kashmir. In the view of emergency its imperative that all lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir must be lifted immediately, opening up communication and movement."

