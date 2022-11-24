Majeed Memon Quits NCP Citing Personal Reasons; Thanks Sharad Pawar For Guidance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Thursday, November 24, quit the Sharad Pawar-led party with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.

In a tweet, Memon said, "My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon’ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party."

My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon’ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) November 24, 2022

Memon was a Member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper House of Parliament, from 2014 to 2020. He had served in the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Law and Justice. He is a criminal lawyer by profession.

Gujarat elections: Kutiyana MLA Kandhal Jadeja quits NCP

Last week, NCP's lone MLA in Gujarat Kandhal Jadeja quit the party after he was denied a ticket for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections. He is now fighting as Samajwadi Party's (SP's) candidate from the Kutiyana seat.

Jadeja, the two-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Porbandar's Kutiyana seat, is the son of late 'Godmother' Santokben Sarmanbhai Jadeja. He is pitted against BJP's Dheliben Odedara, Congress' Nathbhai Bhurabhai and Aam Aadmi Party's Bhimabhai Makwana.

"Nobody knew about NCP when I brought it here in 2012. I contested and won twice. People voted on my name. I resigned from the party, and everybody followed and resigned. NCP is finished in Gujarat. I've now hopped on a bicycle," said Jadeja.