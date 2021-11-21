Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Menon on Sunday hit out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he stoked a row on Saturday. Sidhu had yet again passed controversial remarks and referred to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'big brother'.

Reacting to Sidhu's remarks, NCP leader Majeed Memon urged the Punjab Congress chief to ask his 'elder brother' Imran Khan to stop fomenting terrorist activities on Indian soil. He expressed that Imran Khan may 'respond positively' to Sidhu.

Let Navjot Siddhu tell his elder brother to stop fomenting terror activities in neighbouring India. Perhaps Pak PM may respond positively. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) November 21, 2021

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress and the NCP are allies and a part of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra. In addition, they are also allies in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Earlier on Saturday, several other leaders had criticised the Punjab Congress chief for his controversial remarks, including Congress' National Spokesperson Manish Tewari.

Imran Khan is 'that cat's paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine': Manish Tewari

Tewari slammed Sidhu and asserted that Imran Khan can never be India's elder brother after sending terrorists to the Indian soil and killing our soldiers. The senior Congress leader mentioned that Pakistan is responsible for bringing in arms and drugs in Punjab while also sending terrorists on a daily basis across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

.@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody’s elder brother but for India he is that cat’s paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K. Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon ? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 20, 2021

Sidhu calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Big Brother'

During his visit to the Kartarpur Corridor, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu interacted with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Sidhu bluntly said that Imran Khan was his 'big brother'. In addition, he further stated that he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Sidhu's controversial remarks come at a time when Pakistan has been accused of actively pushing terrorists in India and increasing terror activities along the Indo-Pak border. However, this is not the first time Sidhu has displayed his bonhomie with Khan. Back in 2019, during the Kartarpur corridor opening, Sidhu had attended the event in Pakistan and heaped praises on PM Khan.