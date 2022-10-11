Major Blow To Terrorist Modules In Punjab; 17 Arrested And Arms Recovered In 10 Days

Thwarting major terrorist attacks in the state, the Punjab Police busted five major terrorist modules and arrested 17 terrorists in the past 10 days. On Monday, a Punjab police official informed that in the last 10 days, police officials have also recovered four rifles including AKs, an MP-9 and MP-5, 25 revolvers, and pistols from their possession. He also said that apart from these seizures, the police teams also recovered three hand grenades and one IED.

While addressing a weekly press briefing in Punjab’s Chandigarh on Sunday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said that the police teams are making every effort to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

“In the last 10 days, Punjab police teams have managed to strike a major blow to the terrorist modules being operated by gangsters- turned-terrorists including Lakhbir-Singh alias Linda, Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Arsh Dalla from outside India,” IGP headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Operatives of an ISI-backed terror module arrested

Sukhchain Singh Gill further informed that on October 1, Punjab police teams busted a module after arresting three operatives of an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda.

“Punjab police teams seized one AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 live cartridges, and two bullet shells from their possession,” Gill said.

Notably, earlier on September 28, an operative of the Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa gang was arrested from Bihar for his involvement in several heinous crimes pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, assault, robbery, and snatching.

ISI-backed drone-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module busted

An ISI-backed drone-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module being operated by Canada-based terrorist/gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala was busted with the arrest of its two operatives from the Chamkaur Sahib area on the next day (September 29), according to IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Illicit weapons including a .22 bore revolver and a .32 bore pistol along with 21 live cartridges were recovered by Punjab police officials from their possession

ISI-backed Narco-Terrorism module busted

Punjab police arrested one more operative of the same module after recovering three hand grenades and two pistols from the terrorist's car after two days.

“On October 4, Amritsar Rural Police busted an ISI-backed Narco-Terrorism module after arresting its main operative and one RDX loaded tiffin box fabricated into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or Tiffin Bomb; two sophisticated AK-56 assault rifles along with two magazines and 30 live cartridges; one .30 bore pistol along with 6 live cartridges; and 2 kg heroin was recovered from his possession,” IGP said.

A Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module linked with Gurdev Singh (lodged in Faridkot jail) being operated by Germany-based Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga was busted on October 9. Five members were arrested for arranging smuggled weapons and providing logistic support. The police also recovered two 9mm foreign-made pistols and a .32-bore pistol.

While giving weekly updates on drugs, the IGP said that last week, the police arrested 314 drug smugglers after registering 240 FIRs, including 32 related to the commercial quantity, and recovered 18 kg of heroin, 16 kg of opium, 4 kg of ganja, 5 quintals of poppy husk, and 3.71 lakh tablets or capsules/ injections/ vials of pharma opioids. IGP also informed that police teams recovered Rs 9.73 lakhs of drug money.

(With ANI inputs)