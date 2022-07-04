Major Embarrassment For Kerala Govt As SDPI Leaders Visit CPI(M) Headquarters; Denied Meet

In a massive embarrassment to the LDF government in Kerala, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders on Monday visited the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Headquarters, AKG Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram to take stock of the attack. However, they returned without meeting any CPI(M) leaders. This comes five days after an unknown assailant on a two-wheeler hurled an explosive substance at the AKG centre on Thursday night.

SDPI leadership visit CPI(M) HQ to take stock of attack

The SDPI leaders posted pictures of their vice president, district secretary, and other top leaders' visit to AKG Bhavan and released an official statement stating that they waited at the headquarters but were not allowed to meet any CPI(M) leaders. According to the SDPI, the aim was to visit the site of the bomb attack as a political party. They further informed that they also visited Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad after his office was vandalised.

After the pictures were circulated, there have been a suspicion of the unholy nexus between CPM-SDPI. The visit of the SDPI leaders comes amid allegations that the CPM is in collusion with the SDPI. The visit has escalated a political drama about whether the CPM and the state government have some connection with the SDPI's pro-terrorist ideas and activities.

In its clarification, the CPI (M) has stated that this is a conspiracy by the opposition to spoil their image and defame the left in the state. The AKG centre confirmed that the SDPI leadership had arrived to meet the CPM leaders but they were not given permission to meet anyone. Later, they went back and took pictures in front of AKG Center and circulated them.

On June 28, an assailant on a two-wheeler threw an explosive substance at the AKG center, which is the CPM state committee office, at around 11:30 on Thursday night. Even after four days, the police have not been able to arrest the accused. Many political parties came forward to condemn the attack.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)