Major Protest Erupts In K'taka Over Cauvery Row, Dog Joins In With Empty Pot

As the Cauvery water-sharing dispute continues to intensify between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations on Saturday (September 23) staged protests in the Cauvery river basin regions, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and even the state capital of Bengaluru, and various other parts of the state, appealing to the Karnataka government to refrain from releasing water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

In a video that surfaced, hundreds of farmers, locals and pro-Karnataka activists can be seen gathered at Sanjay Circle amid sloganeering against the Congress-led Karnataka government. The video further showed farmers rolling on the floor and forming a human chain, symbolically blaming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying they would commit suicide if action was not taken and the release of water to Tamil Nadu was not stopped.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits stage protest in Mandya, over the Cauvery river water sharing issue. pic.twitter.com/1AMpi0TiOl — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

#WATCH | Karnataka: Human-chain formed by farmers and members of pro-Kannada outfits in Mandya. They are protesting over the Cauvery river water-sharing issue. pic.twitter.com/ztwlFjCVhF — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Adding to the higi-voltage protest, a dog named Rambo - a black labrador - was seen carrying an empty pot in its mouth at the protest site in Mandya, along with its owners, to symbolically showcase the scarcity of water in the state.

Security had to be heightened as pro-Kannada protesters started creating ruckus at the interstate border, stalling vehicles heading towards Tamil Nadu and vice versa.

Cops have been deployed all across the area in order to diffuse the situation.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan, in an attempt to substantiate the state government’s move, said, "Karnataka is not the owner of the Cauvery river. No river that starts in a state can claim the river as its own. Rivers will have to flow; they have to support the lower riparian areas. That is the international understanding. If the river starts and stops within that state, they can take the water. But if it starts in that one area and flows through other states, the water has to be divided.

BJP stages protests in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leaders conducted protests in Bengaluru, demanding not to release water from the Cauvery River in Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Karnataka: BJP holds protest in Bengaluru demanding not to release water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/iE2pvfTpqI — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Former Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai joined the protest, saying, "We are protesting against the Cauvery issue."

BJP leader CT Ravi extended support to the protesting farmers, saying, "We have come here to support farmers protesting against it. Congress is releasing water to strengthen the INDI alliance. They are giving water to Tamil Nadu to save their alliance."