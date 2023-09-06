Major Relief For JKNC As Supreme Court Clears 'plough' Symbol

The Supreme Court (SC) today quashed the notification for elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), which were scheduled on September 10.

The top court verdict comes against the backdrop of a petition challenging the denial of allotting the "plough" symbol to the National Conference (NC) candidate.

“It’s a major relief coming from SC to NC as the candidates of the regional party are allowed to use it (plough) as election symbol,” said an NC leader while requesting anonymity.

Supreme Court further imposed a fine of rupees one lakh on the Ladakh administration and ordered the Election Commission to issue a new notification regarding the elections within a week

Recently, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh upheld its single bench’s verdict to allow the “plough” symbol to the National Conference (NC) for contesting the ensuing election to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "The NC candidates want to fight elections on the party symbol ‘plough.’ Why did the Ladakh administration have an objection to it? The single bench gave an order in NC’s favour. Then they (the Ladakh administration) challenged the order after filing a 330-page petition before the division bench. By the grace of God, NC won that too."

He informed that the NC had heard from sources that the Ladakh administration had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.

On July 11, NC leader Omar Abdullah claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to revive the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 general election as winning the polls will not be as easy, as they want to project.

He also hinted at staying away from an alliance against the BJP in next year's general elections, saying most parties remained quiet when Article 370 was abrogated.

Omar said talks on a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir would be premature before sounding the poll bugle for the assembly elections in the newly carved Union Territory.