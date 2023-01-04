Major Reshuffle In AAP's Gujarat Unit: Gopal Italia Removed As State Chief; Gets New Role

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has removed Gopal Italia as its Gujarat president a month after the party's damp squib performance in the Assembly elections last month. Arvind Kejriwal's party just won five seats despite contesting 180 of 182 seats.

Gopal Italia has been given the National Joint Secretary and the Sah-Prabhari for Maharashtra post whereas its 2022 Gujarat polls CM candidate Isudhan Gadhvi has been made state president.

It should be noted that Italia had lost against BJP's Vinod Moradiya from Katargam's seat. Gadhvi also faced defeat against BJP's Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera from the Khambhaliya seat.

Before the elections, a video of Italia went viral where he was heard calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'neech' person. The AAP leader had received widespread condemnation for his casteist remarks. Delhi Police had also detained him.

Alpesh Kathiria, Chaitar Vasava, Dr Ramesh Patel, Jagmal Vala, Jewel Vasra, and Kailash Gadhvi have been made state working presidents.

In a tweet, Gadhvi said, "Thank you very much Arvind Kejriwal ji for trusting us all! We will continue to work tirelessly to serve the people and strengthen the party! Congratulations to Gopal Bhai and the entire team for the new responsibility!"

In the 2022 Gujarat polls, BJP recorded a historic win by getting 156 seats, Congress finished as a distant second at 17 seats while new electoral entrant AAP won 5 seats. Samajwadi Party (SP) won one seat and three Independents also registered wins.

The winning candidates for AAP include Chaitar Vasava (Dediapada), Bhupendra Bhayani (Visavadar), Sudhir Vaghani (Gariadhar), Hemant Ahir (Jamjodhpur) and Umesh Makhwana (Botad).

On December 8, Arvind Kejriwal said that his decade-old party had become a "national party" after it received 13 percent votes in Gujarat Polls.

"Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat election have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now it has governments in two states and has become a national party," Delhi CM had said.