Major Setback For AAP In Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh As 3 Party Position Holders Join BJP

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, three state party position holders defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the poll-bound state. AAP Women's Wing Head Mamata Thakur; Himachal Pradesh Industry Cell Head D K Tyagi and State Social Media VP Ashish Kumar exited the party and joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Meenakshi Lekhi. Among other AAP office bearers who joined BJP include AAP State Vice Presidents Sonia Bindal and Sangeeta.

AAP struggling to save party organisation in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

It is pertinent to note that AAP had already lost their Himachal Pradesh President Anup Kesari, General secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and Una District Chief Iqbal Singh, to the BJP on April 8. The latest exodus comes as a second jolt to the party after more senior leaders defected to the saffron party in the span of just two days. During a press conference at BJP headquarters, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "AAP is so disturbed by these high-level exits that they have started making serious allegations against the former AAP leaders, who have joined the BJP."

केजरीवाल ने सोचा था हिमाचल में सरकार बनाएँगे, आप को अब अपना संगठन बचाना मुश्किल हो गया है।



आम आदमी पार्टी की महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती ममता ठाकुर, उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया बिंदल व श्रीमती संगीता… pic.twitter.com/AXGkPuRu36 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 11, 2022

The party's state Vice President Anup Kesari accused Arvind Kejriwal of being ignorant to party workers during the recent roadshow in Mandi. Anurag Thakur, alluding to this remark, said, "On one side, Kejriwal talks about his party all the time, and on the other side, he overlooked and insulted his own dedicated workers. During the roadshow in Mandi, except CM Kejriwal and CM Mann, no one was allowed in the vehicle. No leader was given a place on the rath (vehicle). Their entry will strengthen our party,"

The exodus of senior AAP leaders in Himachal comes at a time when days before, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann partook in a roadshow in CM Jai Ram Thakur's home town, Mandi on April 6. Notably, BJP National President J P Nadda is also on a state visit until April 12.

The elections in the hilly state are slated to take place in December 2022 and AAP is planning to contest all seats in the 68-seat Himachal assembly. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also announced AAP will contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election. He promised the people of HP, free water, electricity, health and education facilities if voted to power.