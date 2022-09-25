Major Show Of Strength By Opposition At INLD Rally In Haryana; Nitish, Sharad Pawar Attend

With the General Elections of 2024 still over two years away, the opposition parties are trying hard to show their unity as was evident from the event to mark the 109th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal in Haryana on Sunday, September 25.

Organised by former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala in Fatehabad, the rally reportedly saw in attendance Nitish Kumar from Janata Dal-United, Sharad Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party, Sitaram Yechury from the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference among others.

Even with the absence of the Congress, which has been a staunch adversary of the INLD in Haryana, and some regional bigwigs like Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekhar Rao, also not in participation, it still means that a grand opposition unity remains a work in progress.

Nitish Kumar stresses on opposition unity

Addressing the crowd, Nitish said, "I'll urge all parties, including Congress, to get together and then they (BJP) will lost badly."

Nitish Kumar has been stressing the need for unity among the non-BJP parties, including the Congress, since he broke ties with the saffron party last month and came to Delhi to hold talks with a number of key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

After the rally in Haryana, Nitish Kumar is to meet Rashtriya Janata Dal's Lalu Prasad Yadav. The duo is together to call on Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. A few days back while speaking to the media, Lalu Prasad Yadav who has been away from the public glare for months owing to ill health, confirmed saying, "Once Rahul Gandhi comes back (from Bharat Jodo Yatra), we will also meet him. The main aim is to uproot BJP from power in 2024."

Image: ANI