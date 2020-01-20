"Make CAA Inclusive Of Muslims" Says Former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung

Delhi's former Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Najeeb Jung on Monday suggested that the Central government should make changes in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to put an end to the protest against the newly amended law.

Najeeb Jung said that there is a need to improve the CAA by making it inclusive of Muslims. He asserted if Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses their issues, the matter would be resolved.

"I feel that the CAA needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names. Make it inclusive. The matter will get dismissed. If the PM calls these people and talks, the matter will get resolved," Najeeb Jung told the media outside the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

READ | Anti-CAA Protest: Plea In SC Over Traffic Blockade In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Jung further said that if the Act does not include all religions, it will violate Article 14 and hence stand as unconstitutional. He raised concerns that the incessant protests are affecting the country’s economy.

"How will the solution come if we don't talk? How long will this protest go on? The economy is suffering. Shops are closed. Buses are not plying. Losses are being incurred," Najeeb Jung added.

BJP leader Chandra Bose also expressed similar views earlier on Monday and sought citizenship to Muslim refugees under CAA.

READ | Lawyers Read Constitution Preamble Outside HC; Call CAA "constitutionally Wrong"

BJP’s Chandra Bose Wants Muslims Included In CAA

West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Bose said on Monday that an "atmosphere of fear" is being created by both the ruling and opposition parties over the new citizenship law, and urged the Centre to grant citizenship even to Muslims under the amended citizenship act. He also said the government should issue a written clarification on the matter.

"An atmosphere of fear is being created on the issue of citizenship. This applies to both the ruling party and the opposition parties." "In order to deal with this, I think that this clause should be included in the new law that it is not based on religion....and Muslims should also be included in it," he said.

There have been continuous wide-spread demonstrations across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who faced religious persecution and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Upps Ante; Tells North-east States To Stall NPR, Pass Anti-CAA Resolutions

READ | BJP Leader And Netaji's Nephew Chandra Bose Wants Muslims Included In CAA