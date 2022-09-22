The rift in the Mahagathbandhan came to the fore on Wednesday as JDU hit back at RJD for advising Nitish Kumar to hand over the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025. Addressing the RJD state council meeting in Patna, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari quipped, "He (Nitish Kumar) said that we will open an ashram and provide political training inside it. I will remind Nitish Ji that make Tejashwi the Chief Minister in 2025 and then open an ashram. After that, I will also join you in the Ashram and train political workers there".

However, JDU national parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha did not take kindly to this suggestion. He stressed, "Nitish Kumar Ji is not going to open the ashram yet. The prayers of crores of countrymen are with them, who want Nitish Ji to continue serving the countrymen along with the people of Bihar while staying at the highest peak of power. I think if you need to, you (RJD) should look for some other ashram".

Seeking to diffuse tensions, Shivanand Tiwari claimed that he made the 'Ashram' remark in jest. He opined, "CM Nitish Kumar's statement was graceful as he said that he doesn't have any desire and wants to promote youth. So I said to make Tejashwi Yadav CM in 2025 and in a funny way, I said that an Ashram should be opened and political training should be given there".

Nitish Kumar eyes national role

JDU's unease over RJD's desire to elevate Tejashwi Yadav as the CM comes amid the buzz that Nitish Kumar is nurturing national ambitions. Since returning to the Mahagathbandhan fold on August 9, there has been a concerted effort by JDU to project Kumar as a Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Recently, the Bihar CM visited Delhi and met several leaders including Rahul Gandhi, HD Kumaraswamy, Arvind Kejriwal, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Om Prakash Chautala in a bid to unite the opposition.

So far, RJD has publicly backed the JDU leader's efforts in this direction. Speaking at the RJD meeting a day earlier, party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav asserted, “I along with Nitish Kumar Ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) Ji in Delhi. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after the completion of his padayatra...The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls". In a show of strength, the Bihar CM and opposition leaders from across the country will attend INLD's rally in Fatehabad, Haryana on September 25.