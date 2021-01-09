'Making Illogical Statements For Misleading People': Punjab CM Slams AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday lashed out AAP Punjab President Bhagwant Mann while accusing him of "making illogical statements with a sole purpose of misleading the people." According to Captain Amarinder, the AAP leader had accused him of colluding with the governor for sending the state agriculture bills for approval from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier in the day, even AAP leader Raghav Chadha had accused Amarinder Singh of acting like a "BJP agent" and advised him to "officially join" the saffron party. Chadha further alleged that the Punjab CM was "helpless" and "bound to appease" the Centre to "save" his son who is facing the ED investigation.

Lambasting the AAP, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "it is unfortunate that people like him (Mann), who had no knowledge about the Constitution and legislative procedures, were in politics, and were making illogical statements with the sole motive of misleading the people."

"Just like his bosses, Mann too has mastered the art of lying and deception but while doing so he has exposed his incompetence as a parliamentarian by making frivolous statements on matters pertaining to the Constitution and Legislative Procedures", the chief minister said as per the Punjab CMO release.

'Fully committed to safeguarding farmers'

Captain Amarinder slammed the AAP for first supporting the bills passed in the Punjab state assembly, and then doing a "somersault and start opposing them". The Chief Minister further alleged that AAP is colluding with the BJP to weaken the farmers' agitation as Arvind Kejriwal notified one of the farm laws in Delhi instead of bringing legislations in the Delhi assembly to negate the farm laws of Centre.

Captain Amarinder said that the state's Advocate General, Atul Nanda, had already prepared and finalised requisite petitions for challenging the three Central Acts, contrary to Mann's accusations.

"Being a central legislation, the State Government had limited options under Article 254(2) of the Constitution and it had exercised the same with the Punjab Assembly passing Bills to amend the Central Laws. As per the law of the land, any Bills passed by the State Assembly are mandatorily required to be sent to the Governor, who after studying them has to give his consent for forwarding them to the President for approval," he said.

"Unlike you, I don't consider the present crises being faced by our farmers an opportunity to further any political agenda. It concerns the future and lives of our farmers and I'm fully committed to safeguarding them", he added while lashing out at the AAP state president.

(with inputs from ANI)

