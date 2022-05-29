Malda: Violent Clash Breaks Out Between Two Factions Of Ruling TMC; Crude Bombs Hurled

A violent clash erupted between two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday further triggering tension in the area and among the people, reported news agency PTI. During this while, people from both the party groups were seen getting engaged in a heated brawl following which crude bombs were also hurled and several houses were vandalised.

As per the latest, report the police have taken cognizance of the matter and deployed a large number of police personnel in the area to avoid any further escalations in the matter. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Notably, the incident took place in the Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block in Malda on Saturday morning when a group of TMC workers led by Panchayat Samiti office-bearer Saifuddin Sheikh clashed with another faction led by the party's area president Nasir Ali.

"Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised in the clashes", police said. Speaking on the same, Manikchak's TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra clarified that the clash was a result of an old feud between the two leaders over a land dispute.

Further adding that it has nothing to do with the TMC, she says that their feud has led to violence earlier as well.

In the meantime, the involved parties have started accusing each other of creating violence over the land dispute. While Saifuddin Sheikh has been claiming that the Trinamool Congress president is trying to seize his land and attacked his house with bombs and guns, Nasir on the other hand has levelled similar allegations calling Saifuddin a 'mafia' in the area.

West Bengal government's drive to seize illegal weapons

The use of crude bombs, arms, and other illegal ammunition has now become a common weapon in local clashes around the state. Earlier, around 100 crude bombs were recovered in West Bengal's East Midnapore from an agricultural field where they were kept hidden in plastic bombs. Prior to that, a similar recovery was done in the Birbhum district and then in South Kolkata's Haridevpur area.

Concerning these, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also directed the state police to initiate a state-wide drive to recover illegal arms and ammunitions following which the police had made multiple recoveries from different districts.

Image: PTI