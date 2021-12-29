Malegaon Blast: Union Min Shekhawat Slams Cong; 'case Not Probed Thoroughly By Then-Govt'

As revelations in the Malegaon Blast case create a political turmoil in the nation, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday reacted to Republic Media Network's newsbreak saying that the case had not been probed thoroughly by the government in 2008. His remark comes after a prosecution witness in the blast case alleged that he was 'tortured' to give a statement against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and several RSS leaders, to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Another accused Ramesh Upadhyay alleged that there were efforts to establish a 'Hindu terror' narrative in the country, through the incident.

"There is nothing worse that there was no probe on what was going to be shown in front of the Chief Minister. Was he aware and agreed to it, or did something so big happen without his approval? Whatever the case is, it should be investigated now. This was not probed by the then-government. This is Congress' intention to target others," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Prosecution witness in Malegaon blast case makes stunning claims

On Monday, a prosecution witness told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. This was revealed by accused Sameer Kulkarni in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV.

Kulkarni claimed, "Today, a prosecution witness whose statement had been recorded by the ATS under Section 161 of the CrPC turned hostile. He said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members'. He took these 5 names which included Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji."

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Nashik's Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai. The accused in the case include Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Shudakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (Retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni, who are facing trial under provisions of the UAPA.