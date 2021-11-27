Mallikarjun Kharge Arranges Oppn Parties Meet On Nov 29 Ahead Of Winter Parliament Session

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has invited a meeting of the opposition parties on Monday to arrive at an agreement on the matters to be presented in the parliament. "All opposition parties have been called for a meeting on November 29 at 9.45 a.m. in Congress office to discuss the strategy for the upcoming session," Kharge told news agency ANI.

"In the meeting, we will try to create consensus regarding the issues and opinions that need to be raised in the parliament," he added.

Congress leaders arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence earlier on Thursday for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss the topics that the party will raise in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 29. On November 25, the meeting was conducted in Sonia Gandhi's official house, 10 Janpath, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, key issues were covered, including a roadmap for the party's approach for the forthcoming Winter Session. During the meeting, 18 concerns were discussed, including four major ones.

Mallikarjun Kharge calls for Oppn parties meeting

In the winter session, the party is likely to address a number of topics, including raising prices. "We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told news agency ANI on November 25.

On the opening day of the Winter Session, Congress will insist that a bill repealing the three farm laws be introduced. In addition, during the Parliamentary session beginning on November 29, the party would seek the central government to introduce a law ensuring MSP.

Apart from Union minister Ajay Misra Teni's resignation, the Congress will bring up price hike and the India-China standoff in Ladakh, according to reports. The Congress party has also raised the subject of ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of individuals who died as a result of COVID-19, reports added. A bill to remove the three agriculture laws and another to regulate Bitcoin are among the bills set to be introduced in Parliament during the winter session.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI