Mallikarjun Kharge Asked To Be Present At Young Indian Office As ED Carries Out Raid

In a massive development, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was asked by the ED to be present at the Young Indian Pvt. Limited office in the Herald House at 12.30 pm on Thursday. A day earlier, the ED temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian , which owns the National Herald newspaper, located in the national capital. This was reportedly done to preserve the evidence which couldn't be collected as authorised representatives of the company weren't present during the searches conducted on Tuesday.

The summons to Kharge assumes significance as he is a key office-bearer of Young Indian. As per sources, the central agency commenced its raid at the firm's office after the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha reached the spot. During the raids on August 2, the ED not only recorded the statement of employees but also recovered a few incriminating documents.

Earlier in the day, there was a ruckus in Rajya Sabha after Kharge made information about the ED summons public while speaking in the House. He said, "I want to obey the law. But is it appropriate for summoning me when the Parliament session is going on? 500 police personnel gheraoed the homes of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi when the session was going on. Will our democracy remain alive if things continue like this"? Responding to him, Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that the government doesn't interfere in the functioning of central investigative agencies, unlike the era when Congress was in power.

What is the National Herald case?

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On 19 December 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. So far, the ED has questioned the Congress president on three occasions. While Sonia Gandhi was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to June 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. Rahul Gandhi too has been quizzed by the central agency for nearly 54 hours spread over 5 days.