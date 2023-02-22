Mallikarjun Kharge Asserts 'alliance Govt' Will Form In 2024, Says 'Congress Will Lead It'

Ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, when there is no unity in the Opposition with several political leaders indirectly projecting themselves as the Prime Ministerial candidate, the Congress president on Tuesday said an alliance government will be formed in 2024 at the Centre and the party will lead it.

Addressing an election rally in Nagaland, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "People will teach you a lesson (PM Modi) in 2024. An alliance government will come into the Centre (in 2024) and Congress will lead. We are talking with other parties otherwise democracy & constitution will go. We're sharing our views on how to win 2024."

However, he did not give details of the parties that are ready to accept a Congress-led Opposition for the 2024 elections as several parties have already shown their absence from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

'Who will lead the Opposition, will be decided by the people, not by Congress': TMC

Speaking to Republic over Kharge's remark that Congress will lead the Opposition, TMC spokesperson Biswajit Deb said, "It is for the people of the country to decide who will lead the Opposition. It’s not for us or the Congress party to decide. Congress has to come out with a clear ideology. Because they are fighting the left in Kerala, and making alliances in Bengal and Tripura. They have to clear their strategy."

Batting for CM Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Bengal has shown the way in 2021, it is Mamata Banerjee who can resist the BJP. It has been proved. The entire team led by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah was only stopped by the leadership of Mamata Banerjee."

'Congress alone can't fight with BJP govt': KC Venugopal

Notably, Kharge's remark came a day after party leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal accepted that the Grand Old Party alone cannot fight with the BJP government and need Opposition unity.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal said, "Congress is equally concerned about the Opposition unity. Our leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge rightly pointed out on several occasions that in the present situation, Congress alone can't fight this government."

When asked about the absence of some Opposition parties in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, KC Venugopal said, "Our effort is very sincere for Opposition unity. Even though we had so many experiences which hurt us, we're ready to forget everything for removing this dictatorial govt. We are totally for unity in Opposition."

Notably, many political parties such as Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), KCR's Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were absent from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.