Mallikarjun Kharge Asserts 'elections Must Take Place', Cites PM Modi's Poll Rallies

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called for timely Assembly elections on Tuesday, pointing to the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll rallies and the inauguration of numerous projects. "Why should Assembly elections be stopped when the Prime Minister can hold electoral rallies, inaugurate numerous projects, and misses Parliament proceedings? Elections must take place," Kharge told news agency ANI.

In light of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo stated the Election Commission of India should conduct the Assembly elections slated for next year in the five states before the scheduled time. "It would not be a right move to postpone the next Assembly election in five states, including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. Because of growing fears about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India's Election Commission should hold elections ahead of schedule," Singh told news agency ANI.

The Central Government has already instructed the five poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab to increase COVID testing and vaccination for the eligible population and to develop district-by-district weekly immunisation schedules.

Mallikarjun Kharge criticises PM Modi over poll campaign

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge had said on December 26 that the Prime Minister "could make himself accessible for election campaigning every day, but he chose to be absent from Parliament for all the days." The Congress leader continued, "Prime Minister Modi talks about his achievements and believes in addressing the country rather than performing actual work on COVID."

In response to the news of booster doses, the Rajya Sabha LoP stated that there is nothing to worry about because the third wave of the virus is the same all over the world, and all Prime Ministers and Presidents are taking the required precautions. "There was logjam in the Rajya Sabha. He could have come and eased it out but he didn't," said Kharge. "If the BJP wins a two-thirds majority next time, they will try to modify our constitution," Rajya Sabha MP Kharge added.

