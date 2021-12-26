Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks PM Modi On Absence In Parliament, Criticizes Over Poll Campaign

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the 'PM could make himself available for the election campaign every day but he chose to be absent in the Parliament for all the days'. The Congress leader further slammed Prime Minister Modi by adding that he talks about his achievements and believes in addressing the nation rather than doing actual work on COVID. Speaking on booster shots announcement, the LoP said there is nothing to talk about as the third wave of the virus is the same throughout the world and all the Prime Ministers and Presidents around the world are taking necessary precautions.

Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over absence in Parliament:

"There was logjam in the Rajya Sabha. He could have come and eased it out but he didn't," said Kharge.

Mallikarjun Kharge echoes Digvijaya Singh in attacking PM Modi

Keeping in line with what Singh said earlier, Kharge also asserted, "If BJP comes back again next term with a two-thirds majority, then they will try to amend our constitution."

The Congress leader said this while adding that freedom of speech in the country will get affected through this. "By looking at the poverty line itself people can guess whether progress is increasing or is decreasing," added Kharge. Further expressing his opinions, Kharge mentioned that a leader should think about making common people's lives better instead of 'dictating them about 'what to eat' and 'how to live' their life.

Mallikarjun Kharge on increase in minimum age for women to get married

Continuing his criticism on PM Modi, the LoP mentioned that making laws is not difficult but 'until you make people aware, the girls below the age of 18 will continue to get married off'.

Earlier on Saturday senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had issued a controversial statement. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in 2024, the saffron party will change the Constitution of India. He also said that Savarkar in his book has written that cow cannot be our mother and Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindus.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/PTI)