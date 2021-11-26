Mallikarjun Kharge Calls For All-Opposition Meeting Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament

Congress leaders are sparing no effort to corner the Narendra Modi-led government in the upcoming winter session of the parliament. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called a meeting inviting all Opposition parties on November 29, informed sources.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders reached party President Sonia Gandhi's residence for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss issues that the party will be raising in the winter session of the Parliament starting from November 29.

The agenda of the meeting was to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the opposition party will raise the issue of inflation in the Parliament's Winter session set to begin from November 29. He said that the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will be meeting in the Capital to finalise the strategy for the upcoming Parliamentary session.

Winter session of Parliament: Issues likely to be issued by Congress

Reportedly, the grand-old party is planning to raise the issue of 'COVID mismanagement'.

Sources informed that Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will write to the Centre seeking compensation to COVID victims.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders of every state will also write to their respective Chief Ministers of the state where the party is not in power.

Rahul Gandhi has also demanded correct COVID death figures along with 4 lakh compensation for the families of the people who have succumbed to COVID.

Rahul Gandhi demands compensation for kins of ones dead due to COVID

On Wednesday, the Wayanad MP took to Twitter raising two demands- Correct COVID figures and 4 Lakh compensation for COVID victims' families.

"If there is a government, the suffering of the people will have to be removed. should be compensated, #4LakhDenaHoga," tweeted Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a top Congress source also mentioned that the party will start raising the issue immediately and will continue till the Winter Session of Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi will share more videos on social media. A day before the commencement of Winter Session, Rahul Gandhi will do a press conference on the issue," added Congress top source.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to hold an all-party meeting on November 28, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Inputs: ANI

