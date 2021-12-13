Mallikarjun Kharge Terms Ouster Of Oppn MPs 'violation Of Rajya Sabha Rules, Constitution'

The suspension of 12 opposition MPs is a violation of House rules and the Constitution, said Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. "We (12 MPs) are sitting on a dharna in front of Gandhi's statue in protest of the Chairman's decision to suspend us. This is a violation of both House rules and the Constitution. They should lift the suspension, bring us back, and allow us to express ourselves in the House," Kharge told news agency ANI.

The opposition's demand for the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs from the House caused disturbances and the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The commotion was caused when Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal criticised the 12 MPs for failing to express regret for their actions, which culminated in their suspension from the House shortly after the House reassembled at noon after the first adjournment over the issue.

"I want to clarify the allegation posed by the Opposition on the government to refuse the suspension of 12 MPs. We had several rounds of talks with the Opposition leaders over the issue but what we came to know is that the suspended MPs don't have any regret over their behaviour in the Rajya Sabha," Goyal said. "They have insulted our marshals, the House and the country. They do not repent for the behaviour they have shown..."

The House was postponed until 2 pm by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh while the disturbance continued. Earlier, at 11 am, Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva raised the issue, seeking Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to lift the suspension of the 12 MPs, stating that "the Opposition wants the House to continue uninterrupted."

The commotion began when the Chairman rejected their petition, adding, "You are defending the undefendable." Following a proposal brought in by the government, a dozen members of the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on an opening day on Monday, infuriating the Opposition and setting the stage for contentious debates.

Suspension of MPs

The MP were suspended for alleged disorderly behaviour near the close of the monsoon session in August, when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during debate on the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. The suspended members are-- Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPM; and Binoy Viswam of CPI.

