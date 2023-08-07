Modi Will Again Become PM, Won't Matter Even If...: Amit Shah's Sharp Attack On I.N.D.I.A

Lashing out at the leaders of 26 Opposition parties in I.N.D.I.A block, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 7) said, “It won't matter even if more parties join I.N.D.I.A bloc, Narendra Modi will again become PM in 2024.”

He further took a swipe at Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and said, “He can’t bear to have a discussion on Manipur.”

"Kharge can’t bear to have a discussion on Manipur," said Shah as sparks flew in the Rajya Sabha with debate on the Upper House passing the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

"I am ready for discussion on Manipur...We have nothing to hide. You (The opposition) are the ones who have something to hide that you are not letting discussion happen...If Kharge Ji says yes to a discussion on August 11, then I am also ready for it,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah during reply the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Shah referring to the I.N.D.I.A alliance, said the Congress was opposing the bill, which was in consonance with the law it had enacted.

It is pertinent to note that, a conglomerate of tribals in Manipur will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday (August 7) and raise their five key demands, including a separate political administration and a mass burial in Churachandpur district of the Kuki-Zo community members killed in the ethnic violence since May 3.

Delhi Ordinance Bill to ensure corruption free administration

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 7) said the Delhi Ordinance Bill has been brought in to ensure a “corruption-free administration in the national capital.”

“The bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he replied to the Opposition’s allegations on the contentious Bill.

Further taking a swipe at the Opposition Shah said, "Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems....In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'....Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right.”