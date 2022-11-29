Mallikarjun Kharge Insults PM Modi Again Ahead Of Gujarat Polls; Compares Him To 'Raavan'

With days left for the Gujarat election, Congress continued to heap insults on PM Modi with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge comparing him to 'Raavan' on Monday. Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad's Behrampura, Kharge made this remark while taking a swipe at the PM for campaigning in every election from the local to the national level. Hitting back at the Congress president, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya contended that the former was unable to absorb the pressure of the Gujarat Assembly election.

Mallikarjun Kharge opined, "Don't look at anyone, vote looking at Modi. How many times will we see your face? We see your face in Corporation, MLA election, MP election. Every place! Do you have 100 heads like Raavan? I don't understand."

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again, the Congress party has done what it does best. That is to abuse one person, it has started insulting the position of the Prime Minister. The statement of Kharge is not a coincidence but about the vote bank. Just like Madhusudhan Mistry heckled, abused and insulted the PM and his entire poor community by saying we will show you your place. Now Kharge is also slandering, abusing and insulting the PM because these dynasts, and elitists cannot tolerate that a chaiwallah has become the PM. So, those with a royal mindset have always targeted the PM."

Kharge stokes row

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Mallikarjun Kharge has stoked a row during the ongoing Gujarat election campaign. Speaking at a poll rally in tribal-dominated Dediapada on November 27, he claimed that PM Modi harped on his humble origin to gain sympathy. Contrasting the PM's journey with his own background, Kharge asserted that people won't be fooled by the emotional appeal. He also accused BJP of appropriating icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar for garnering votes.

The Congress president stated, "He is the chieftain of liars. Moreover, you say that Congress has looted the nation. But you are looting the land of the poor and not giving land to the tribals. Who is finishing land, water and forests? You along with the rich people are looting us". Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 whereas the election results shall be declared on December 8.