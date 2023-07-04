Mallikarjun Kharge Meets Congress Leaders From Mizoram, Says State Desires Change

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the people of Mizoram desire change and his party is ready to herald a new era of development in the northeastern state.

Kharge, who held a strategy meeting with Congress leaders from Mizoram, also exuded confidence that his party will win the assembly elections in the state due later this year.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, party in-charge for Mizoram Bhakta Charan Das, state unit chief Lalsawta and CLP leader Zodintluanga Ralte were among those who attended the meeting.

"Our fellow citizens of Mizoram desire change. Congress party has a record of providing stability and progress in the state, and Mizoram Congress is once again ready to herald a new era of development and welfare in Mizoram. We will do everything possible to work towards that," Kharge said in a tweet.

He also shared pictures of the meeting.

Venugopal said Congress leaders had a long discussion on preparations for the Mizoram elections.

"We are confident that the Congress will win the Mizoram elections. The atmosphere is favourable for the Congress party," he said after the meeting.

"The Congress president spoke to Lal Thanhawla ji, our former chief minister, who could not come here because of some personal reasons, and he also shared the same view that there is a very big chance of the Congress party (winning) in Mizoram," he added.

The party has already started preparations for the elections, Venugopal said.

The tenure of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly ends on December 17.