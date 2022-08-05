As the National Herald scam explodes, Republic accessed exclusive details that blew the lid off the entire case, on Thursday. The whole case revolves around the National Herald- Associated Journals Ltd-Young Indian deal. Young Indian, which was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of Rs 50 lakh, had acquired almost all shareholdings of Associated Journals Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. In this process, Young Indian had also acquired Associated Journals Ltd’s debt of Rs 90 crore.

Part 1: Congress' blame Vora strategy flops

In relation to the case, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and leader Rahul Gandhi have been questioned. Sonia Gandhi was asked over 100 questions in July, during interrogations that spanned three days as per sources. On the other hand, Rahul's interrogation took place in June for 5 five days and was asked around 150 questions.

During the questioning, Gandhis had told the Enforcement Directorate that the former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions pertaining to the Young Indians acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) assets worth hundreds of crores from Congress.

Republic learnt from its sources that firstly, the Gandhis have not produced a single document that shows Motilal Vohra has taken the decisions. Secondly, they have produced no minutes of meetings in which the decision was taken that Motilal Vohra would be taking the decisions, as far as the financial transactions are concerned.

Part 2: AJL - A One-employment operation

It is pertinent to mention here that a day after the ED sealed the Young Indian Pvt Ltd’s office at Herald House in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was called in for questioning. Post the questioning that lasted for over 7 hours in the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-based building, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha had cried foul over being summoned while the Parliament was in session, and he was taking part in a debate.

To the question of why the 80-year-old was asked to be present, Republic has learnt from its sources that the ED had reasoned summoning Kharge citing the PMLA Act, which states that when the searches are carried out, the Principal Officer has to be essentially present. Sources told the channel that he is the only employee of the Young Indian. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, which in total has only two shareholders- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said that as the CEO, Kharge was the only employee of Young Indian Private Ltd, and hence the agency had no option but to call him.

Part 3: Shell company nexus

In the whole scam, a Kolkata-based company called Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd's name has come up every now and then. The firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian as a loan in 2010. The loan was paid when Young India was just one-month-old and had a total worth of Rs 5 lakh only. It is alleged that the money paid as a loan by Dotex Merchandise was never returned and there is speculation that the money was possibly laundered through Young Indian.

Congress, again and again, have claimed that Detox is now controlled by a prominent industrialist. However, Republic has learnt from the ED that does not matter, what matters is who was controlling the company when the lumpsum amount was sanctioned as a loan and whether was it a shell company. Sources told the channel that, it was a shell company and besides, many other shell companies have come under the scanner.