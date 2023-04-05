Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition Leaders Meet To Coordinate Strategy In Parliament

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to coordinate their strategy in both Houses.

Leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, AAP, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JMM, RSP and IUML, among others, attended the meeting.

Dressed in black as a mark of protest, the opposition MPs decided to continue to press their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Later, the Congress MPs met in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party and discussed their strategy.

No significant business has been transacted in the Budget Session of Parliament so far except the passage of the Finance Bill with the Opposition sticking to its demand for a JPC probe and the treasury benches demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks abroad.

The Budget Session will end on April 6.