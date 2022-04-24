Mallikarjun Kharge Says Hanuman Chalisa Row A Ploy To Disturb Maha Govt's Development Work

The LoP in the RS, Mallikarjun Kharge stated the Hanuman Chalisa controversy is being created to derail the development work of the MVA government in Maharashtra. This is being done with the support of the BJP, he added. Kharge expressed the futility of chanting Hanuman Chalisa in front of the CM's residence. His retort comes in the wake of the arrest of Amravati MP, Navneet Rana and MLA & husband Ravi Rana on Saturday, after the duo vowed of chanting Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence - Matoshree.

However, the Rana couple later withdrew the vow and were also arrested by the police under the charge of sedition. The couple has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in a court hearing on Sunday in Mumbai.

It's pertinent to note, that the MVA Government has called an all-party meeting on the loudspeaker row on Monday at the Sahyadri house.

Hanuman Chalisa controversy created with the support of the BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

LoP in RS, Kharge stated, "It's an attempt to disturb the development work of the MVA govt in Maharashtra and has BJP's support. What's the need of chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's residence".

The entire episode began when over 700 Shivsainiks gheraoed the building where the Rana couple - Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana reside, in retaliation to the Rana couple's vow to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree - the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In a high voltage drama that ensued, Shivsainiks after holding protests in front of the duo's building forced the couple to withdraw the vow.

Subsequently, the police arrested the Rana couple and escorted them to the Santa Cruz police station. Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act were invoked against them.

The senior advocate explained, "Although both of them have been charged with bailable offences, they have decided to not take bail. They will remain in custody. We are going to insist that the government of Maharashtra, which has taken this step of illegal arrest, should withdraw it immediately. Failing which, one and all in the government will have to face necessary action under the contempt of court action". BJP leaders including the party's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil and former CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned this action.

IMAGE : ANI