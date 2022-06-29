Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Maharashtra Governor Koshyari; 'privileges Should Not Be Misused'

As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continues, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he will not comment on Maharashtra’s situation as the matter is in the Supreme Court. However, taking a jibe at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mallikarjun Kharge said that privileges should not be misused.

“The matter is in Supreme Court and I will not comment on the situation currently. We will see after the court’s decision. We will see whether it is vote of confidence or vote of no confidence. People are capable of taking their decision. Court’s verdict goes unparallel to their word. I don’t want to comment on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari but privileges should not be misused. MVA in MLC nomination has sent 12 names but the Governor still has not acted on the list. Governor should answer why he has not replied yet,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik have filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting voting rights. The two jailed NCP leaders have requested that they also be given the right to vote in the floor test which has been scheduled by the Maharashtra Governor to decide the fate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The Supreme court has said that it will hear the petition of the two leaders at 5.30 PM today (June 29).

Floor test on June 30

Notably, this development comes following the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis' meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, asking him to convene a floor test.

The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to Koshyari, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly. Fadnavis claimed that the ruling MVA coalition seemed to be in the minority as a majority of the Sena MLAs are "on the verge of ending the alliance". Soon after this, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test to be held on June 30.

Meanwhile crying foul over the Governor's floor test directive, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "The Governor was waiting for this moment only. SC has said you can come to court. This is unlawful and Governor is disobeying laws". He also mentioned that the MVA will move the Supreme Court against the floor test directive.