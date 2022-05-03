Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi For Jibes At Congress In Berlin; 'hiding His Failures'

Discussions on bolstering Indo-German cooperation were one of the key takeaways of PM Narendra Modi's Germany visit on Monday where the Indian premiere met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Notably, Berlin was PM Modi's first stopping point on his 3-day Europe tour. Responding to the meeting between PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz, Congress' Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge voiced his objection.

Responding to PM Modi's apparent jibe at the grand old party over the issue of digitisation, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to foreign countries and raises internal matters. He keeps on criticizing India’s previous government in foreign nations. This is not good as he is maligning the earlier government.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hiding the failures of his government in foreign. He is playing vote-bank politics,” Kharge further added.

Punjab PCC chief writes to Sonia Gandhi seeking action against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Mallikarjun Kharge also responded to AICC chief Harish Chaudhary's letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi wherein the former sought disciplinary action against ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. In the letter, Chaudhary stated that Sidhu always tried to portray himself above the party.

Responding to Harish Chaudhary's letter against Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Those who work against the party, we take action against them. Our leadership takes action against such leaders even if that leader is big. It is not good to discuss the differences in open.”

PM Modi's visit to Berlin, Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a jam-packed hall in Berlin and spoke in length about India's growth in recent years. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin, PM Modi also took an apparent dig at the former Congress regime. He stated that 'Make in India' has become a driving force of Atmanirbhar Bharat and put before the Non-Residential Indians a picture of a 'new India'.

PM Modi, while addressing the NRI crowd, stated that the new India doesn't think only of a secure future alone but takes risks. Speaking about the country’s advancements in recent years, the PM went on to laud the Internet services and technology being utilized at cheaper costs. PM Modi took a jibe at Congress and stated that the country doesn’t have to pay huge amounts to transfer money as all systems are digitized.