The infighting in the Congress party continued on Sunday with another senior leader standing against party colleague Kapil Sibal. Mallikarjun Kharge fuming over Sibal's 'No President' statement and added that 'if there is no president, then how elections took place earlier this year'. Earlier, Kapil Sibal had launched a scathing attack on the party and Sonia Gandhi over the neverending crisis in Punjab Government.

Mallikarjun Kharge terms Kapil Sibal's statement as a 'lie'.

"If there is no president, then how elections took place earlier this year. Every party has conflicts to tussles, it's not new that the party is facing a political crisis at present. We will soon resolve this crisis and become strong again," he added.

Further opining his suggestions, Kharge said that other party leaders should support Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as they are working hard to 'strengthen the party'.

Congress vs Congress

It all started after Punjab Congress Committee (PPC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister. Seeing one after another jolt to party leadership, Kapil Sibal had demanded CWC elections and said that they have no idea who are making these decisions in the party as there is no president. Following, Sibal's statement, Delhi Congress workers had staged a protest outside his residence with 'Get Well Soon' placards and slogans against him. They had said that they were 'hurt' by Sibal's statements. Meanwhile, senior leaders including Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari, Sunil Jhakar, Anand Sharma and others had condemned the protest terming it 'hooliganism'.

Punjab Congress crisis- Latest development

The infighting in the party took another turn with Navjot Singh Sidhu's recent refusal to withdraw his demand of sacking Punjab's Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu emphasised that Congress came to power in 2017 owing to the public outcry for justice in the sacrilege cases and the drug trade. Asserting that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM owing to his negligence to take action on this front, he said that the selections of the AG and DGP were akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims.

