Mallikarjun Kharge Summoned By ED; Goyal Says 'Govt Doesn't Interfere In Work Of Agencies'

Rajya Sabha witnessed ruckus yet again on Thursday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that he was urgently summoned by the ED. Speaking on the floor of the House, the senior Congress leader contended that the ED's move is inappropriate considering that the session is underway. Responding to him, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated that the government doesn't interfere in the functioning of central investigative agencies, unlike the era when Congress was in power.

Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, "This session is going on. I am an MP and Leader of Opposition. But I received summon from the ED when the Parliament is going on asking me to come quickly. And the second thing is I have to go at 12.30 pm. I don't want to avoid it in accordance with the law. I want to obey the law. But is it appropriate for summoning me when the Parliament session is going on? 500 police personnel gheraoed the homes of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi when the session was going on. Will our democracy remain alive if things continue like this?"

Maintaining that he won't be intimidated by such tactics, Kharge resolved to continue raising his voice against the Centre. Retorting to this, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might be interfering."

I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30pm. I want to abide by law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi?..We won't be scared, we'll fight: LoP in RS, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/olAuxYo8Qi — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

The National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. So far, the ED has questioned the Congress president on three occasions. While Sonia Gandhi was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to June 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. Rahul Gandhi too has been quizzed by the central agency for nearly 54 hours spread over 5 days.