After Farooq Abdullah pitched Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as a potential prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 general elections, the Congress, which has been propping up Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for years, made a U-turn and said the grand old party has never said Congress will lead the 2024 general elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said last week, "People will teach a lesson to Narendra Modi in 2024. Alliance government will come and Congress will lead the Centre. All other parties except the BJP will get a majority and the Congress will lead."

"I never said who will lead or who will become PM. It's not the question. We want to fight together unitedly: Mallikarjun Kharge while speaking at MK Stalin's birthday celebration."

Why did Kharge take a U-turn on Congress' 2024 lead?

Kharge's U-turn on 2024 Congress' leadership comes after Farooq Abdullah, on MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebration, pitched Stalin as the prime ministerial candidate. He said, "I hope you (MK Stalin) live long not only to serve Tamil Nadu but serve India as a whole...India is in a difficult situation. Democracy & Constitution is being threatened."

"Stalin, It is time to move on. Come to the National Scene. Come to the nation. And build the Nation as you build the state," he added. While responding to the media on if he sees DMK President as a prime ministerial candidate, the JKNC chief said, "Why not, why can't he (MK Stalin) become the Prime Minister?"

He went on to mention Kharge in his address, and said, "And to Kharge ji I would say let us forget who is going to be the next Prime Minister. Let us first win the election and then think about who is to become PM. And it is not the PM matter nation matters."

Kharge took the U-turn on the 2024 lead but Farooq's pitch for MK Stalin is unlikely to go down well with the Congress party. Farooq Abdullah joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra, raising the mercury in the political space.