After Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark stoked a massive controversy, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on July 29 wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Upper House Venkaiah Naidu. He requested him to expunge the remarks made by Union Ministers and BJP MPs Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal in relation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the House on July 28.

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman

He stated that reflections or critical remarks should not be made on the other House or members of the house. In his letter, Kharge said that question of privilege cannot be raised directly in one House against the members of the other House. The procedure has been laid down based on the report of joint sitting of committees of privileges of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha dated August 23, 1954, he added.

"As per this procedure, when a question of breach of privilege or contempt of the house is raised in either of the Houses in which a member, officer, or servant of the other House is involved, the procedure followed is that the Presiding Officer of the House in which the question of privilege is raised refers the case to the Presiding Officer of the other House." "I have made a mention of this procedure to emphasise the sanctity of sovereignty of each House of Parliament and its members. Hence mentioning and making remarks with regard to a member of the Lower House in the Upper House is a gross violation of the time-honoured conventions," Kharge's letter stated.

Mallikarjun Kharge further urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to expunge the remarks made by Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal with regard to Sonia Gandhi in the House yesterday, July 28, 2022. "I also request that they tender their apology for their violation of sacrosanct conventions of the House."

'Deliberate sexist insult,' alleges BJP

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani said that the LoP used the term knowingly. "Chowdhury's comments were not a slip of tongue. It was a deliberate sexist insult against the President," Sitharaman said. The Lok Sabha also witnessed a faceoff between Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani over Chowdhury's remark, with Congress accusing BJP MPs of "heckling" the party chief while the saffron party accused Sonia of using threatening language.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and 13 state women commissions have also issued a joint statement, saying the Congress leader's remark was "deeply insulting, sexist and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon'ble President." BJP workers also held protests over the issue in some parts of the country, including Manipur's capital city Imphal.

