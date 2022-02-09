Mallikarjun Kharge Wades Into Hijab Row, Says 'being Done For Polarization Of Votes'

Congress politician and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, waded in to the Hijab controversy. Kharge asked Karnataka BJP government to resolve Hijab row and urged opposition parties to not use it for their political gains."The government should resolve the hijab row according to the rules. Opposition parties should not use the hijab controversy for political gains," said Kharge talking to new agency ANI.

Congress leader Mallikarjun also lashed out at the students for indiscipline and said that if anyone is breaking any law then Government should rightfully revoke their grants. Kharge didn't miss the opportunity to target the Karnataka BJP government and said that BJP is using the controversy for votes.

Kharge also pointed that girls have been wearing the hijab and attending schools and colleges for a long time. "Girls wearing hijab have been coming to school and college for a long time. Karnataka is a state with multi-culture practice but some political parties are behind this controversy," Mallikarjun Kharge added.

General secretary of Indian National congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared her take on the hijab controversy on Wednesday morning with a tweet saying a woman has a right to wear whatever she wants 'whether a hijab or a bikini'.

Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.



Karnataka High court on hijab controversy

Hijab controversy has grown by multiple folds in recent days and owing to the unrest High Court issued an order to close high schools and colleges for three days. Justice Dixit made it right at begining of hearing reasons and constitution will be considered and not passion or emotion,"We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me,” Justice said.

The Justice also asked people to mainatain peace,"Pending further hearing of the matter, this Court requests the student community & the public at large to maintain peace & tranquillity. This Court has full faith in the wisdom & virtue of public at large & it hopes that the same would be put to practice".

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Back in January, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.

