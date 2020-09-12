Mallikarjun Kharge Welcomes CWC Reshuffle, Lauds Surjewala On Being Karnataka Incharge

Welcoming the changes made by interim president Sonia Gandhi in the Congress Working Committee, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday congratulated Randeep Singh Surjewala on his appointment as the Party's in-charge for Karnataka. Touted as loyalists of Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala is now a full member of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge hailed Surjewala and exuded confidence in this work. "I welcome the changes, Surjewala is a man of integrity and takes everybody into confidence and therefore he is a good choice for Karnataka. Surjewala stood by us in our difficult times," Kharge told ANI.

The senior Congress leader also said that he had conveyed his wishes to the party earlier and, therefore, he was happy with the decisions taken by the top leadership.

"When I was the Opposition Leader that (general secretary) was given to me as an additional charge. I had expressed my views to the party earlier. HK Patil is a good choice, he is a young man, and he has worked well as an MLC, MLA, as Minister and also has an idea of the organisation. He also understands Maharashtra, therefore I have confidence he will prove to be very helpful. I will cooperate and give my advice when asked," Kharge added.

Congress Chief Rejigs Key Committees Including CWC

More than two weeks after 23 senior Congress leaders wrote a dissent letter, party president Sonia Gandhi reconstituted multiple committees including the Congress Working Committee. This implies that the key demand of the dissenters that the CWC members should be elected has gone unheeded. Interestingly, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jitin Prasada who were signatories to the letter have retained their place in the CWC. However, Azad who launched a scathing attack on the party's functioning has been dropped from the list of AICC General Secretaries along with Motilal Vohra, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro.

On the other hand, Jitin Prasada has been named as the in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Moreover, the Congress president has formed a special committee comprising loyalists AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala to assist her in organizational and operational matters. In a sign that internal elections might be held soon, the Central Election Authority has been reconstituted with Madhusudan Mistry, Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani and Arvinder Singh Lovely as its members.

(with inputs from ANI)